HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.30% of HCI Group worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,633,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,730,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 186,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Stock Performance

HCI Group stock opened at $93.92 on Tuesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $121.57. The company has a market capitalization of $984.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.43.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.91. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $206.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCI shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.75.

Insider Transactions at HCI Group

In related news, CEO Paresh Patel bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.00 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,794,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HCI Group news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.00 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,794,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $93,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,102 shares of company stock valued at $13,198,303. Insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

