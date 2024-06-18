Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Update

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 12,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
Shares of DOC remained flat at $19.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,894. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $22.38.
Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 342.87%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
