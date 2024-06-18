Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Update

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 12,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC remained flat at $19.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,894. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $22.38.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 342.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DOC. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

