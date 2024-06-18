Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,796,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,062,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,778,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 153,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.30. 373,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.