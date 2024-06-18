Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 160,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,482,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,328,000 after acquiring an additional 104,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 726,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,016. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.