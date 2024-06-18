Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.55 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,315 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $22,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,865. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.