Hedera Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0754 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.70 billion and $106.94 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00040132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,759,799,033 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

