HEICO (HEI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

HEICO (NYSE: HEI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/14/2024 – HEICO had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $185.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – HEICO was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $178.00.

5/30/2024 – HEICO had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – HEICO had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $223.00 to $243.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – HEICO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $229.00.

5/21/2024 – HEICO had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – HEICO had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

HEICO Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HEI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.58. 106,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,738. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.42 and a fifty-two week high of $229.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.49 and a 200-day moving average of $193.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at $6,908,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,010,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 1.0% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 49,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

