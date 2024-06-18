HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Trading 0.2% Higher

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as €84.40 ($90.75) and last traded at €84.00 ($90.32). 12,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.80 ($90.11).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is €83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.75.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

