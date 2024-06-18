Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Trading Down 26.8% Over Last 7 Days

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $59.14 million and $21.74 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be bought for $1.88 or 0.00002863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia launched on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 35,693,569.542478 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 2.26402214 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $12,318,896.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars.

