Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.70. 7,985,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 15,611,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,680 shares of company stock worth $2,667,136 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,384,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,938,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,291,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10,345.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,789,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,828 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

