HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading Up 1.1%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 72,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 253,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.
HEXO Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.99, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.13.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.
