HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 82,052 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

OBDC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 135,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,991. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 70.71%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.