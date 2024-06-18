HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New $906,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE EMR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.57. The stock had a trading volume of 95,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,740. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.
EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
