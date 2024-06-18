HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 28,400 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.93. 623,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,706,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

