HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,839 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,361,000 after purchasing an additional 256,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,844,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,752,000 after purchasing an additional 53,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 388,390 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $263.23. 45,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,513. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.23. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.