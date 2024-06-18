HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.93 and a 200-day moving average of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,375 shares of company stock worth $13,850,195 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FI. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

