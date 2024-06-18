HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $16.38 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 76,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,378,000. CME Group makes up approximately 1.2% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Argus increased their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

CME Group Trading Down 0.4 %

CME Group stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.82. The stock had a trading volume of 75,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.97 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.81.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

