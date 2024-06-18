HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $2.55 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,488 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. STF Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 193,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.