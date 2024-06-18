HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 111,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,581,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

