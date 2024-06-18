Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Update

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.72. 260,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.67.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,876.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,537 shares of company stock valued at $278,193 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

