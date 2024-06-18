Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $11,375.20 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Irene Becklund sold 472 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $11,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Irene Becklund sold 943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $13,673.50.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,872,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,694. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2,476.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

