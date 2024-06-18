Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Up 5.2%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.40. 3,552,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 7,004,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,540.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $156,807.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,679.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 940,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,026,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 24.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 209,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 40,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

