Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Update

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the May 15th total of 32,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

HBCP stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $37.49. 12,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,050. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $304.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $43,341.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $170,096.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 531.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 79,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

