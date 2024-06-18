Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

HSON opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $45.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $24.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Hudson Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

