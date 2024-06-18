Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Down 7.1% in May

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Hycroft Mining

In other Hycroft Mining news, CEO Diane R. Garrett sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $29,264.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,265.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,319 shares of company stock worth $53,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hycroft Mining stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Hycroft Mining at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of HYMC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. 411,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. Hycroft Mining has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.