ICON (ICX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.34 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $142.54 million and $9.34 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,003,641,299 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,003,518,137.5103195 with 1,003,517,600.6672922 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.17023186 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,678,322.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.