Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Up 12.3% in May

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the May 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 337,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IKNA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 1,201.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 261,060 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 813.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 457,245 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IKNA shares. Wedbush cut Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 165,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,328. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Ikena Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.