Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.75.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 16,238.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 148,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 114,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
