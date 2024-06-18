Insider Buying: Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Buys 104 Shares of Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Lynda Shillaw bought 104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($191.61).

Lynda Shillaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Lynda Shillaw acquired 113 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £150.29 ($190.97).

Harworth Group Price Performance

Shares of LON HWG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 142 ($1.80). The company had a trading volume of 9,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,673. Harworth Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 146 ($1.86). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.25. The stock has a market cap of £459.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,290.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

