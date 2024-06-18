Insider Buying: Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) CFO Buys 1,800 Shares of Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $17,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,875.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Robert Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 2,500 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CATX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 147,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,043. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSE:CATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

