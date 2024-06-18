Insider Selling: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Sells 12,419 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $411,317.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,986,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,155,794.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 765,899 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72.

On Monday, June 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 584,550 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $35,224,983.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 311,637 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 219,303 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 513,104 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

BRK-B stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $407.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,407,056 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.29 and its 200-day moving average is $393.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus raised shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

