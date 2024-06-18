Insider Selling: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) EVP Sells 7,150 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crocs Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $159.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,022. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $161.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Crocs by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Crocs by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Crocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

