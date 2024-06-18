Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $49,274.50.

On Friday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80.

On Monday, April 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.27. 3,966,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,787. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $347,565,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.