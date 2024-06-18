Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,469,033 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,664.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $47,900.00.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. 328,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,593. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $300.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.52%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 348,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,008,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 99,649 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 393,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

