Insider Selling: Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00.

Savaria Stock Down 0.5 %

Savaria stock opened at C$17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. Savaria Co. has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$18.16.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$209.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.32 million. Savaria had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.8296678 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIS shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SIS

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.