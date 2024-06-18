Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Sells 52,911 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 311,637 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 123,388 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 513,104 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $20.80. 3,028,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,815. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a PE ratio of 8.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSXMK. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $1,523,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $1,451,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

