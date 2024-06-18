Insider Selling: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Sells 2,776,383 Shares of Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $63,856,809.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,754,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,349,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 11,175 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $268,647.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,602 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $38,448.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,851 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $92,886.12.

On Friday, May 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 13,879 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $333,234.79.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 8,184 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $196,497.84.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 65,432 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $1,601,121.04.

On Monday, May 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 29,446 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $729,082.96.

On Friday, May 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 44,527 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $1,081,560.83.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,388 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $467,638.56.

On Monday, May 13th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 6,672 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $161,529.12.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $24.16. 691,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. Analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 512.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Report on USAC

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAC. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.8% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 478,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,775,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.