Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $96,248,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $58,696,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $37,583,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,328.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,107,000 after purchasing an additional 183,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 37.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,830,000 after purchasing an additional 179,004 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.30.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $214.17 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $263.76. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.71.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

