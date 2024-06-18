International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and International Monetary Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.24 $570,000.00 ($0.03) -87.33 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

33.6% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Research Solutions and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $5.12, suggesting a potential upside of 95.29%. Given Research Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -1.39% -5.58% -1.88% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Research Solutions beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems Ltd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

