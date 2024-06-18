Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Down 7.2% in May

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Intrusion news, CEO Anthony Scott purchased 585,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $995,771.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,077.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTZ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 61,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,949. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intrusion from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

