Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,430. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0705 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

