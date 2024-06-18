Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,430. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0705 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
