Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Shares Up 1.4%

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.69. 44,426 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 26,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.46 million, a P/E ratio of 124.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXJ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,130,000.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

