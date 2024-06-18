Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.06

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 14330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

