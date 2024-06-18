io.net Tops 24-Hour Volume of $364.91 Million (IO)

io.net (IO) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, io.net has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One io.net token can now be purchased for about $3.79 or 0.00005858 BTC on popular exchanges. io.net has a market capitalization of $360.32 million and $364.91 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

io.net Profile

io.net’s genesis date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official website is io.net. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 4.02267785 USD and is down -16.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $420,556,932.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

