IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Update

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,200 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the May 15th total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the quarter. IRIDEX accounts for about 1.3% of AMH Equity Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 2.81% of IRIDEX worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ IRIX remained flat at $2.10 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.80. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.00 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 105.42% and a negative net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

