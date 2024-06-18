iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Boosted by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,387 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,389 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $94.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,859,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,980,613. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

