iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Peirce Capital Management LLC

Peirce Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.89. 1,138,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,004. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $117.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

