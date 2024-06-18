iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,448,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.77. 46,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,669. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

