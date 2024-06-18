iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,830,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 12,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.16. 4,850,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,117,827. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.07. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $97.50.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2764 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

