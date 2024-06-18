iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,830,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 12,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.16. 4,850,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,117,827. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.07. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $97.50.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2764 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
