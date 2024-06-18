iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Sold by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

HEFA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $35.19. 857,183 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

